The Marvels merchandise reveals new costumes for Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel | PHOTOS

The Marvels is the sequel to the Marvel Studios' 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel. It is scheduled to release on July 23, 2023. The movie will feature Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson fighting off new treats to the planet. In her endeavours to save the galaxy, Captain Marvel will get the support of Ms Marvel, played by Iman Vellani. In the new movie, both Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel will don new costumes and their new looks have been revealed in the official merchandise.

New costumes for Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel

In the superhero film The Marvels, Captain Marvel will be donning a new superhero suit. The new look will be a departure from Captain Marvel's Avenger: Endgame appearance. She will be sporting mid-length hair and the most attractive part of her look will be the new costume. Brie Larson made a small appearance in the finale of Ms Marvel in which she donned her new costume. In the new merchandise, the new costume reappears.

Meanwhile, Iman Vellani and Ms marvel will also be wearing a new suit in The Marvels. Take a look at the updated costumes of your favourite superheroes here.

The Marvels cast details

The Marvels, featuring Brie Larson as the superhero Captain Marvel, is directed by Nia DaCosta. Actors Samuel L Jackson and Teyonah Parris will also feature in the upcoming film. Recently, reports surfaced that K-drama star Park Seo Joon will play Captain Marvel’s husband in The Marvels. Seo Joon is popular for his role in What's Wrong With Secretary Kim. The Marvels is written by Gene Colan and Roy Thomas.

