Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria on Wednesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19 amid reports that the actress had contracted the virus. There was speculation that the 25-year-old actor had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was taking the necessary precautions. Tara's fans were quite concerned about the actress after the news. Although not much was revealed about her health or the diagnosis. Now, Student of the Year 2 actress has finally shared an update about herself and revealed that she has finally tested negative for the deadly virus.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tara gave a health update to fans and thanked them for their wishes."Thank you all for your concern and love. I am COVID negative and healthy! Be safe and well. Lots of love to you all," she wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARA SUTARIA Tara Sutaria confirms being COVID-19 negative, expresses gratitude for concern and love

On the professional front, Tara will soon be seen in the Bollywood remake of the Telugu hit "Rx100", which is also going to mark the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan Shetty. Besides this, she has been roped in for "Ek Villain" and "Heropanti 2".

Recently, filmmaker Mohit Suri announced the release date and star cast of his film Ek Villain 2. The director took to his social media to announce that the second installment in the Ek Villain franchise will be titled Ek Villain Returns and will team up John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film will hit the theaters after on 11 February 2022.

Sutaria also has Milan Luthria's romantic-action-drama "Tadap" lined up for release in September.

