Tamannaah Bhatia tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to hospital

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has been lifted, a lot of celebrities have fallen prey to the novel coronavirus. And now it seems another name has been added to the list. It's actress Tamannaah Bhatia who has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The latest reports state that the popular South actress was shooting for a web series in Hyderabad when she felt unwell and showed few symptoms. She decided to get herself tested and was found positive. Tamannaah is now admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment from a group of experts.

The actress' parents viz father Santosh Bhatia and mother Rajani Bhatia tested positive for COVID-19 on August 27. She has taken to Twitter to inform her fans about the same and revealed that they were under the medication and following all the necessary precautions. She wrote, "My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive."

Further, she wrote, "The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself, and the staff have tested negative."

On the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Kannada superhit, 'Love Mocktail.' She is waiting to resume the shoot of her upcoming Telugu film, Seetimaarr that happens to be a sports action-drama featuring Gopichand in the lead role.

In Bollywood, she will next be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, Bole Chudiyan.

