Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
  Guess what happened when Tamannaah Bhatia met her idol Karisma Kapoor on a flight

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently experienced a fangirl moment when she shared a flight with her idol and actress Karisma Kapoor.

New Delhi Published on: November 20, 2019 10:14 IST
Meeting your idol or favourite celebrity is definitely exciting and it recently happened with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. It all happened when she met her idol on a flight later which she posted a picture on her social media talking about her and Madhuri Dixit's dance-off in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Not only this, she could not stop praise the Fiza actress's warmth and energy. Even Karisma responded with a heart emoji to her sweet gesture.

Sharing a picture she wrote, “So happy to have met someone who I have idolized since forever, the dance of envy ( Dil toh paagal hain )is still the most iconic dance faceoff in Indian cinema for me. Dearest @therealkarismakapoor Interacting with you on board this flight was such a pleasant experience, your warmth is infectious , will always cherish this meeting.” 

The dance-off from Yash Chopra's film also featured Shah Rukh Khan and the film was based on a love triangle amongst the three of them. The dance of envy which is shown in the song is featured inside an empty auditorium hall. Watch the popular song here:

On the professional front, she was last seen in Sundr C’s Action alongside Vishal. Talking about the film she said, “When my manager told me about this project, I immediately asked him to go ahead and commit because I didn’t want to miss doing an action film. Even though Baahubali had action, what you see in this film is urban, high-octane action. For a long time, it’s been my desire to do a full-length action film and this project couldn’t have come at a better time.”

She will also be paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film Bole Chudiyan.

