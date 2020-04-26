Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tamannaah Bhatia aces quarantine pillow challenge, says 'I'm off to club bed'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently took part in the ongoing viral #pillowChallenge, and she pulled it off with the help of her Gucci belt. The Pillow Challenge is one of the viral trends doing the rounds during the global COVID-19 lockdown. People taking the challenge have to tie a pillow to themselves like a dress using a belt, and post a picture or video of the pose on social media. Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah posted a picture in which she is seen lying on a floor while striking a stunning pose with a pillow. She accessorized with Gucci belt and red high heels.

"I'm off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket! #feelingfancybutnowheretogo #weekendvibes #quarantinePillowchallenge #pillowchallenge," she captioned the post.

Reacting to Tamannaah's post, a user commented: "So hot." Another one wrote: "Lucky pillow." Earlier, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar also took part in the challenge and shared a video with fans changing pillows after pillows. She wrote, "#PillowChallenge on #MoscowMashuka."

Talking about the current situation of coronavirus lockdown, actress Tamannaah Bhatia said "today we are like caged animals", and said that the universe has given us a time to reflect on the fact. "Lockdown is a need of the hour at this point of time and cases will multiply if we don't adhere to social distancing rules and limit outdoor activities until an effective medical solution is derived," Tamannaah said.

"This unprecedented crisis has taken so many innocent lives and the economy is majorly hit especially the small businesses. Maybe the universe is teaching us a lesson for all the harm we have caused nature and animals," she added.

