Taimur Ali Khan takes a swing at father Saif Ali Khan in viral video; netizens call him 'nawaab sahab' | WATCH

Earlier in the day, Taimur Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan also shared a picture of him.

Bollywood's most loved star kid Taimur Ali Khan once again amused the internet with his tactics. On Sunday (March 6), Taimur was seen hanging out with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In one of the videos shared by a paparazzi, Taimur was seen taking a swing at Saif after stepping out of their car. They were seen arguing about something. The video garnered a lot of attention from the netizens and they bombarded it with several comments. Many of them called him 'nawaab sahab' with his gesture.

In the video, Taimur is seen whacking Saif Ali Khan, as he stepped out of the car. Taimur looked cute as a button in a grey T-shirt and track pants. Saif was seen laughing at his son's antics as they walked towards their house.

Commenting on the post, one of the users wrote, "Nawab saahab ka ghussa." Another said, "Timtim." Several social media users called him "cute". However, several people called out Taimur for being rude and angry. But many defended him from criticism. "Sab bache aisa hi kartein any big deal leave them alone (All children behave like that, it's no big deal. Leave them alone)," one wrote. Another commented, "All the children do that when angry, my niece does that too so please don't judge him so harshly."

Earlier in the day, Taimur's aunt Saba Ali Khan also shared a picture of him. The picture showed Taimur, who was dressed in a white kurta and pajama, lounging on an armchair in front of a photo wall. Saba captioned it, "My boys....Chote Nawab.....Mahsha'Allah...Lounging like a royal ...na ?"

On the work front Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen opposite Prabhas in epic-drama 'Adipurush,' and Kareena Kapoor Khan will come up with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha.'