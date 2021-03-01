Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu reacts with 'disgust' as Supreme Court asks rape accused if he'll marry victim

Actress Taapsee Pannu on Monday reacted strongly to Supreme Court asking a rape accused if he is willing to marry his victim.The Court asked a 23-year-old man, who has been accused of raping a minor girl, whether he will marry the victim. The accused person is a government servant. A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian asked advocate Anand Dilip Langde, representing the petitioner, "Will you marry her?"

Reacting to the news piece on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu wrote: "Did someone ask the girl this question ? If she wants to marry her rapist !!!??? Is that a question !!!??? This is the solution or a punishment ? Plain simple DISGUST!"

Fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar, too, reacted to the news piece. "I honestly cannot fathom this warped form of ‘justice'. Whatsoever Who can possibly have any logic as to how this can be any sort of solution?" he wrote.

On the related note, the girl was allegedly raped when she was 16-year-old by the petitioner. The girl also alleged that initially the petitioner's mother had agreed for the marriage and also executed a notarised undertaking for it. But later she refused.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is currently shooting for her forthcoming film "Dobaaraa" directed by Anurag Kashyap, who has previously directed the actress in the 2018 film "Manmarziyaan". The film reunites her with her "Thappad" co-actor Pavail Gulati.

On the first anniversary of "Thappad", Pannu took to Instagram and made the announcement. The 33-year-old actor posted a candid picture of the duo from the film's set.

"My last of the #DobaaraaSeries because some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Since this man had some unfinished business in 'Thappad' so this is a chance to mend his mistake @pavailgulati.Today exactly after one year of #Thappad I can only hope he doesn't lose the woman #Dobaaraa PS- let's see in which parallel universe we were meant to be," Taapsee wrote.