Swara Bhaskar shuts down troll who called 'Veere Di Wedding' girl gang 'migrant labourers'

In the times when the migrant workers in our country are facing difficulties due to the coronavirus lockdown, there are people who are using them as a slang of mockery. This happened when a troller made fun of the 'Veere Di Wedding' girl gang including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania and called them 'migrant labourers.' The troller even tagged Swara and asked for her help to send them back to their homes. This definitely did not go down well with Swara who gave it back hard to him and called out to his shameless act of using a filthy language instead of donating to some organization or helping workers and the needy in India.

The tweet from the person read, "these 4 laborers are trapped and are not able to go home due to lockdown, there is nothing to eat and no clothes to wear... let the please reach home."

Responding to him, the Bollywood actress wrote, "amerika ke kailifornya mein baithe is zahareele tidde ko itanee sharam nahin hai ki bakavaasen karane kee jagah bhaarat mein shramikon ya peediton kee madad kar rahe kisee sanstha ko koee doneshan hee de de.. par nahin apane gatar numa moonh se mere taimlaayan par ultee karana inake jeevan kee ekamaatr upalabdhi hai! shaabaash chintoo! (which translates to This insect sitting in California, America, does not feel ashamed using such language. You could have at least donated to some organisation helping workers and the needy in India But his greatest achievement is vomiting on my timeline. Well done!)"

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub came out in her support and wrote, "Proud of you @ReallySwara...jaahilon pe Dhyan mat de , inhein sirf logon ko takleef pahunchani aati hai..koi madad kare to aag lag jaati hai inhein....love you (Don’t pay attention to such people... they only know how to hurt people)."

Talking about the film, it was produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Anil Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, and directed by Shashank Ghosh. The plot talks about four female friends who deal with the societal norms regarding family acceptance, marriage, and societal perceptions in the modern-day world.

Watch Veere Di Wedding trailer here:

