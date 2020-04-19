Sushmita Sen took back her Miss India pageant entry form when she heard about Aishwarya Rai taking part

Sushmita Sen took back her Miss India paegent entry form when she heard about Aishwarya Rai taking part

It was a proud moment for India in the year 1994 when the two beauties Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai won the crown of Miss Universe and Miss World respectively. Although both of them had previously won the Miss India beauty pageant in 1994, it was special because it was the first time that the crown of Miss Universe was won by Indian beauties for the very first time. But how many of you know that Sushmita decided to take back her entry form when she came to know that Aish was also participating in Miss India competition? In a viral video from the popular show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, the Bollywood actress is seen talking about the time of her life when she thought that there's no point in competing with Aishwarya Rai.

Sushmita, recalling the incident of her life when she was offered to participate in the pageant revealed that it all happened when she had gone to a disco where she was asked the same. Later which she was told that as many as 25 girls have taken back their entry form after knowing that Aishwarya Rai was participating in the competition which made her do the same. She said that she did the same because of the fact that Aishwarya was so beautiful and was already renowned. However, it was her mother who scolded her for doing the same and said that you accepted your defeat without even trying.

Further talking about what her mother told her, Sushmita said, "My mother said ok fine let her win. If you think that she's the world's most beautiful then loose from her. What's the point of loosing from someone else? Go give it your best shot." She said she decided to give her form at the last moment the next day and then what happened at Goa, she still remembers. She revealed that it was Aishwarya who had won all the prelims which was why she was convinced that she's going to lose the competition. Moreover, when Aish's name was announced as the first runner-up, Sushmita started to cry thinking that she had not even made it to the runners-up. But when her name was announced as the winner, she could not believe herself.

In the same video, she also spoke about her winning gown which was sewn by a tailor in Sarojini Nagar. She said, "We did not have so much money to afford designer gowns on stage; we were supposed to wear four different costumes. We are middle-class people and we knew our restrictions. My mother said, ‘So what? They are not going to look at your clothes, they are going to look at you.’ So we went to shop at Sarojini Nagar market (a flea market in Delhi). Downstairs, in the garage, there was a local tailor who made petticoats. We gave him the material and told him, ‘This will come on TV, so do a good job.’ He made my winning gown out of that fabric, and my mother made a rose out of the remaining fabric."

On the work front, Sush who has been away from the silver screen from quite a long time will soon be making her comeback. However, she hasn't announced anything yet about the project but it is being said that she will be seen in the new show called Aarya.

