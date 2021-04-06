Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen shares her 'reel' & 'real' glimpses; beau Rohman Shawl, daughter Renee shower love

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen treated her fans with an exciting post on her official social media in which she showcased her reel and real self as she talked about her upcoming web series Aarya. Sharing the clip on her Instagram Sushmita wrote, "I am every woman From the intensity of #Aarya to the lightness of being Sush!!! I love you guys!!! Reel & Real glimpses by @prasad_bandkar."

Boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee showered their love on Sushmita's post. Rohman took to the comments section and wrote, "Aarya i like Sush i love". Renee also poured her emotions and commented, "I LOVE YOU PS: I'm the luckiest... I have both Aarya and You".

Sushmita who made her digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya is currently shooting for the second season of the show. Aarya which released in June last year is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza. The actress reprises the titular role of Aarya Sareen in the gangster series.

The series is directed by Ram Madhvani. Last year, the first season of the show marked her return to showbiz after five years, since she appeared on the screen.

Earlier, in an Instagram post, the actress said that she is excited to begin shooting for the sophomore season. "Hell hath no fury like a woman ‘Reborn’ #Aarya #season2 #jaipur #khammaghani #privet I love you guys!!! #superexcited," she wrote alongside a photo from the sets.

The series is penned by Sandeep Shrivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary. For those unversed, the first season of "Aarya" also featured Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kripalani, Vikas Kumar, Sikander Kher, Maya Sarao, Sugandha Garg and Ankur Bhatia.