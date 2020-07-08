Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SSR, OFFICIALTIWARISACHIN Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike Sachin Tiwari takes over the internet by storm, see pics and videos

Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, fans have been remembering the actor by sharing his throwback videos and pictures. Now, an Instagram user Sachin Tiwari has gone viral for his uncanny resemblance to the late actor. His looks are extremely similar to that of Sushant's. Several pictures and videos of Sachin Tiwari are going viral across social media platforms. Sachin Tiwari is reportedly an acting and fitness enthusiast who hails from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Sachin is clearly overwhelmed by the love he has found himself receiving. Thanking social media users,, he wrote on his Facebook page: “Hello Friends, You people are amazing, I never expected this kind of tremendous love. Thank you so much everyone for being with me. I created this page so that I can share more contents with everyone.”

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, was unveiled on July 6 and it has garnered the highest likes ever. Netizens showered their love on film’s dialogue that talked about seizing the day. Adapted from John Green’s famous novel The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara will release on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios the film is set to release on the streaming platform on July 24.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, sending shock waves across the nation. The police investigation concluded that there was no foul play. The Mumbai police has in June end said that final post-mortem report they had received concluded that Sushant’s death was a case of suicide. The cause of death had been identified as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’

