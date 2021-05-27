Image Source : TWITTER/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta plans to do THIS on actor's first death anniversary

June 2020 came as s shock for not just the nation but also the world when actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Just a few days left for his first death anniversary and the memories have been flooding back to the grieving family. While the late actor's family is in grief, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a special note on her social media informing everyone that she will be going on a solitary retreat in the mountains the entire month. Not only this, but she even wished everyone on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and revealed that she would cherish the sweet memories of her brother in silence in the absence of internet and cell services.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence." She further tweeted, "Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on... Wishing all an auspicious Buddha Purnima #ForeverSushant."

On the occasion of Brother's Day, Sushant's close friend and actor Mahesh Shetty took to Instagram and share a picture in which the two of them can be seen happily smiling for the lens.

A few days back Shweta wished Mahesh on the occasion of his birthday and wrote, "Wishing You a very happy birthday @memaheshshetty Hope you always stay happy. @sushantsinghrajput'."

For those unversed, the actor was reportedly found hanging in his room. After early investigation by the Mumbai Police, it was concluded that he died by suicide after which Cooper Hospital confirmed his death as asphyxia due to hanging.

Sushant's father KK Singh filed a complaint against actress and Sushant's then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and others and accused them of abetment to suicide. She along with her brother Showik went to jail but was released sometime back in a drug case that followed.

Sushant's death case is currently being handled by CBI, ED and NCB team.