Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande voices 'gratitude' after actor's case CBI probe decision

Actress Ankita Lokhande is happy about the Centre agreeing to a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "The moment we've waited for has finally arrived," tweeted Ankita, who was in a relationship with Sushant for almost seven years. As a caption, she wrote: "Gratitude".

On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Union of India has in principle accepted the recommendation by Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case.

Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the notification for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be issued soon, preferably by the end of the day.

The top court, in its order, gave three days to all parties to put on record their respective stands. It also noted that the Mumbai Police must submit its records of investigations so far.

Hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week. "We want to know what Mumbai police have done so far," said Justice Roy.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Truth should come out so far as actor's death is concerned, says SC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2020

The counsel for the Maharashtra government opposed the CBI probe and argued that it is the Mumbai Police that is authorised to investigate under the CrPC.

The top court heard a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's advocate said, "The Petition in the SC will be heard in the next week. All concerned have to file their replies in the mean time. State of Maharashtra is directed to place all the investigation steps taken in the case before the SC. We are satisfied with the outcome of the hearing. In view of the pendency of the proceedings in SC Rhea or any one on her behalf refrain from making any comments in the case."

Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai in #SushanthSinghRajput death case: Supreme Court directs all parties to file their respective replies within three days. Further hearing in the matter to be held after a week. https://t.co/u2FC8k3Vid — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Now, SC has asked Maharashtra, Bihar and Sushant Singh Rajput's father to file replies on Rhea's plea seeking transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai. Also, both Mumbai Police and CBI will investigate the case.

