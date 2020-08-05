Wednesday, August 05, 2020
     
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been handed over to CBI by the Bihar government on the basis of FIR against Rhea Chakraborty registered in Patna. Meanwhile, Supreme Court is scheduled to hear actress' petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai, today.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2020 6:56 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: Supreme Court to hear Rhea Chakraborty's petition today
Various suspects including alleged professional rivalry, depression, and financial transactions in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case are being investigated. The new twist came when the late actor's father KK Singh filed a 6-page long FIR against his son's then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Mumbai police have now appointed a team of financial forensic experts while Bihar governor has given his consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on request of Sushant’s family handed over the case to CBI on Tuesday, which was being probed by Patna police. Meanwhile, 'Jalebi' actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of an FIR in the Supreme Court will be heard today. The case has already witnessed a tug of war between the police of Bihar and Maharashtra over the actor's probe who was found hanging on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence. Catch all the latest updates related to the case here:

 

 

  • Aug 05, 2020 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    SC to hear Rhea Chakraborty's plea today

    The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty who has sought transfer of an FIR, lodged against her in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai. The hearing before a bench headed by Justice Hrisheksh Roy would be keenly watched as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday recommended CBI probe to the centre in the sensational case at the request of Rajput’s father, Krishna Kishore Singh.

  • Aug 05, 2020 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Actor's sister demands justice

    Taking to Twitter, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who has been quite vocal about her view demanded justice and wrote, "#JusticeForSushant."

