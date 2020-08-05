Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INSIDEOUTBOLLYWOOD Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: Supreme Court to hear Rhea Chakraborty's petition today

Various suspects including alleged professional rivalry, depression, and financial transactions in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case are being investigated. The new twist came when the late actor's father KK Singh filed a 6-page long FIR against his son's then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Mumbai police have now appointed a team of financial forensic experts while Bihar governor has given his consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on request of Sushant’s family handed over the case to CBI on Tuesday, which was being probed by Patna police. Meanwhile, 'Jalebi' actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of an FIR in the Supreme Court will be heard today. The case has already witnessed a tug of war between the police of Bihar and Maharashtra over the actor's probe who was found hanging on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence. Catch all the latest updates related to the case here:

