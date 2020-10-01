Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Will NCB summon more Bollywood celebrities soon?

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and family have been awaiting justice in his death case. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the final report submitted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is looking into the seized mobile phones of over 45 people including Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, DP's manager Karishma and others. It is said that the investigation will lead to more big names coming to the fore and NCB will summon three male stars of the film industry soon for questioning. Earlier, it was rumoured that NCB has 'almost' given clean chit to the Bollywood divas Deepika, Shraddha, Sara but the agency refuted the claims saying such reports are "devoid" of "truth and facts".

On the other hand, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh on Wednesday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. He demanded justice for his son and talked about the slow pace of investigation by the CBI. The two had met earlier in August to get CBI involved in the death case. After the family and fans questioned CBI, it released a statement that they are looking into the legal aspects of the case and have not ruled not any possibility. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department has submitted its report with the CBI and has questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital, sources said. The source ruled out the poisoning angle in the death of the late actor.

An AIIMS source said that the Forensic Board chaired by Dr Sudhir Gupta has submitted its conclusive report with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The source said that in the conclusive report submitted with the agency, doctors have pointed out towards the dim lighting in the post mortem room of Cooper Hospital.

Bollywood Drugs Probe | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

