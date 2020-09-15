Tuesday, September 15, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: 'What happened to our Sushant,' asks actor's sister
After Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and other names came to the surface during NCB interrogation with Rhea Chakraborty, many unseen videos from Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse have gone viral. On the other hand, the late actor's family has been demanding justice and questioning what happened with Sushant that led to his alleged suicide.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2020 6:58 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

With Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) taking more drug peddlers into custody, many names involved in the drugs racket are coming to the surface. During the interrogation, Rhea Chakraborty named Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh, after which unseen videos of the Kedarnath actress smoking with Sushant Singh Rajput went viral on the internet. While NCB hasn't sent any summons to any Bollywood celebrity yet, it is expected that it will begin questioning soon. The interrogation has revealed that Sushant's Lonavala farmhouse called Hang Out was the party place for many as the actor used to visit the farmhouse frequently with his celebrity friends and would party.

After searching the property, NCB has received a prescription, artificial hookah, some suspicious substances from Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse in Lonavala. Also, the employees of the farmhouse have revealed information about Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and 2 more actresses coming to the farmhouse and attending parties. Now just celebrities, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty also used to visit the farmhouse with his friends in absence of Sushant to party with his friends.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Showik Chakraborty's school friend Suryadeep Malhotra for questioning, NCB officials said on Monday. NCB has so far arrested 15 people in the drug nexus including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant.

On the other hand, Sushant's family continues their fight to get justice and know what happened to the late actor. Sharing a flag with her picture, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a tweet questioning the reason for his death. She wrote, "No matter where we live... our hearts bleed to find the truth. Worldwide there is only one screaming question everyone has "What happened to our Sushant, what conspired that led to death of our bright Star?" This is Global movement for justice!  #Flag4SSR"

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

  • Sep 15, 2020 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister shared old videos of the late actor

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a heart-touching video of the late actor on Instagram and says, "What A Heartwarming Smile." The video shows clips of Sushant laughing and enjoying his moments as the song "Kau Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega" plays in the background.

    She also shared a tweet questioning the reason for his death. She wrote, " No matter where we live... our hearts bleed to find the truth. Worldwide there is only one screaming question everyone has “What happened to our Sushant, what conspired that led to death of our bright Star?” This is Global movement for justice!  #Flag4SSR"

    What A Heartwarming Smile ❤️

  • Sep 15, 2020 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    After Rhea Chakraborty named actress Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta during NCB interrogation, unseen videos of the Kedarnath actress and Rhea smoking with Sushant Singh Rajput have gone viral. Even the Narcotics Control Bureau has confirmed that Rhea has named these three names in her statement. However, no summons have been issued to these people as of now.

