Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: 'What happened to our Sushant,' asks actor's sister

With Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) taking more drug peddlers into custody, many names involved in the drugs racket are coming to the surface. During the interrogation, Rhea Chakraborty named Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh, after which unseen videos of the Kedarnath actress smoking with Sushant Singh Rajput went viral on the internet. While NCB hasn't sent any summons to any Bollywood celebrity yet, it is expected that it will begin questioning soon. The interrogation has revealed that Sushant's Lonavala farmhouse called Hang Out was the party place for many as the actor used to visit the farmhouse frequently with his celebrity friends and would party.

After searching the property, NCB has received a prescription, artificial hookah, some suspicious substances from Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse in Lonavala. Also, the employees of the farmhouse have revealed information about Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and 2 more actresses coming to the farmhouse and attending parties. Now just celebrities, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty also used to visit the farmhouse with his friends in absence of Sushant to party with his friends.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Showik Chakraborty's school friend Suryadeep Malhotra for questioning, NCB officials said on Monday. NCB has so far arrested 15 people in the drug nexus including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant.

On the other hand, Sushant's family continues their fight to get justice and know what happened to the late actor. Sharing a flag with her picture, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a tweet questioning the reason for his death. She wrote, "No matter where we live... our hearts bleed to find the truth. Worldwide there is only one screaming question everyone has “What happened to our Sushant, what conspired that led to death of our bright Star?” This is Global movement for justice! #Flag4SSR"

No matter where we live... our hearts bleed to find the truth. Worldwide there is only one screaming question everyone has “What happened to our Sushant, what conspired that led to death of our bright Star?” This is Global movement for justice! #Flag4SSR pic.twitter.com/0bNV2lmQHt — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 14, 2020

