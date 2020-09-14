Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSRFAN/TWITTER/VISHALKIRTI What Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law said after 3 months of actor's death

Monday, September 14 marks three months of the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his residence on June 14 this year. Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of the late actor feels it is time to slowly start healing while continuing to fight for justice for Sushant. He also shared an anecdote talking about his college days when he was dating Sushant's sister Shweta and how Sushant, being a protective brother, questioned his intentions. Ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has remembered Sushant Singh Rajput with an emotional post three months after his death.

"Occasionally, I will share some sweet memory of Sushant with the 'Extended Family' so that we slowly heal while the fight for justice is on. Needless to say, we are so thankful for the support we have received from the #Warriors4SSR in the pursuit of justice," Vishal tweeted from his unverified account on Monday morning.

Occasionally,I will share some sweet memory of Sushant with the “Extended Family”so that we slowly heal while the fight for justice is on. Needless to say, we are so thankful for the support we have received from the #Warriors4SSR in the pursuit of justice.https://t.co/kzTaG10r4O — vishal kirti (@vikirti) September 14, 2020

In a blog post titled "Three months since the unimaginable loss", Vishal wrote: "What's happened is so surreal that we are partly still in trauma. Every now and then, we smile and laugh about something our children do and a wave of guilt takes over. We question ourselves if we have the permission to smile when we have lost our brother. It will take us a long while before we go back to normal and I am pretty sure we will never be back to the status quo, but we will keep trying to heal and hopefully time will help."

"As for a sweet anecdote, when Shweta and I started dating in college, Sushant, playing a typical protective brother, questioned my intentions for his sister. We assured him that we were serious about the relationship but he was only fully convinced when I came down from the US to marry Shweta in 2007, after a short stint with long distance relationship. Rest is history!" he further wrote in the blog post.

"Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace.. But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant," Ankita tweeted from her verified account on Monday. She tagged the post with #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand and #itsalready3monthstoday.

Time flies fast .

Life goes on at its own pace

But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones.

You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant . #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #itsalready3monthstoday @shwetasinghkirt @vikirti @jainvick pic.twitter.com/Ij452X02Qk — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) September 14, 2020

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a new song titled "Josh-e-jahaan" created in memory of the late actor on her unverified Twitter account on Monday morning.

Sharing the song, Shweta wrote: "It has been 90 Days Bhai left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our lives. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand"

-With IANS inputs

