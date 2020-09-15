Image Source : PTI Sushant Death case: Here's why Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was rejected by Sessions Court

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was rejected by the Sessions court on September 11 but her lawyer Satish Maneshinde did not receive the copy of the court's detailed order. He received it on Monday. The copy states that during the investigation it was revealed that Rhea's brother Showik confessed that he was arranging the drugs through drug peddlers Abdul Basit Parihar. Basit was in contact with Kaizan and Zaid. They were giving drugs to Basit and these drugs were being transported to Sushant Singh Rajput. It is clearly written in the order that Rhea knew everything as she used to make payments and sometimes used to tell which drugs have to be bought.

NCB also has some WhatsApp chats and electronic evidence against Rhea Chakraborty. Not only this, but Rhea has also done some big money transaction for drugs with her credit card, details of which are there with NCB. The interrogation has also revealed that Rhea and Sjowik were buying and selling drugs like MDMA, cocaine and others.

Rhea has also disclosed the purchase of drugs during her deposition and has also told how she was getting the drugs through Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik. It is clearly written in the copy of the order that all of them are active members of a drug syndicate and all these drugs were being given to Sushant. The copy states that Sushant's staff used to take the delivery of the drugs that were being bought by Rhea.

According to Rhea Chakraborty's statement during NCB interrogation, before shifting to Mont Blanc, Sushant Singh Rajput was staying at Capri Height. For the communication between the various housemates and staff they had made a WhatsApp group. There had been instances in which it is clearly evident that doobs of contrabands were made and kept at the room of the staff. Whenever needed the same were delivered to Rhea and SSR. The ongoing investigation at NCB/CBI/ED had uncovered the same and Rhea has accepted the same during her voluntary statement.

In the copy of this order, it is clearly written that the investigation is still going on and if the accused Rhea is released on bail, then she will be alert and can destroy the remaining evidence too. She can also alert other people who are involved in the case. She can also tamper with evidence

The investigation is still at an early stage and in the view of all these facts, the bail petition has been dismissed by the sessions court. Now, Rhea's legal team is planning to move High Court for bail.

