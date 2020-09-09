Sushant Singh Rajput's unseen videos shot by Rhea Chakraborty goes viral, fans heartbroken

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
     
Rhea Chakraborty has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sent to 14-day judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected by the court. Meanwhile, two old and unseen videos of Sushant Singh Rajput have gone viral on the internet that have been recorded by Rhea herself.

New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2020 15:22 IST
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 this year and ever since an investigation was underway to make it clear whether it was suicide or murder. In the wake of the same, his then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB in the drugs probe after her brother Showik Chakraborty, manager Samuel Miranda and staffer Dipesh Sawant. The 'Jalebi' actress has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sent to 14-day judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected by the court. Meanwhile, two old and unseen videos of her and the late actor has gone viral on the internet that have been recorded by Rhea herself as one can clearly hear her voice.

The first video shows Sushant reading a book named Loaded while Rhea asks him what he is up to. He looks unwell as noticed by his fans. The second video shows the late actor speaking to someone while Rhea records him and calls him cute and handsome. Have a look at the same here:

Have a look at how people reacted to the same:

After producing her before the additional chief judicial magistrate through video link, the NCB told the court that she was confronted with all other accused including her brother Showik during her interrogation and facts in their statements were verified.

Rhea disclosed her involvement in procurement of drugs for Rajput and related financial transactions and also her instructions to co-accused Sammuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty, it claimed.

"Therefore, it is clear from her statement that Rhea is an active member of the drugs syndicate connected with drug supplies," the agency said.

The sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act invoked against her include 8(c) (sale, possession or manufacture of banned drugs) and 20(b) (ii) (possession or use of small quantity of banned drugs), as per her lawyers.

-With PTI inputs

