Sushant Singh Rajput's unseen videos shot by Rhea Chakraborty goes viral, fans heartbroken

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 this year and ever since an investigation was underway to make it clear whether it was suicide or murder. In the wake of the same, his then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB in the drugs probe after her brother Showik Chakraborty, manager Samuel Miranda and staffer Dipesh Sawant. The 'Jalebi' actress has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sent to 14-day judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected by the court. Meanwhile, two old and unseen videos of her and the late actor has gone viral on the internet that have been recorded by Rhea herself as one can clearly hear her voice.

The first video shows Sushant reading a book named Loaded while Rhea asks him what he is up to. He looks unwell as noticed by his fans. The second video shows the late actor speaking to someone while Rhea records him and calls him cute and handsome. Have a look at the same here:

Is this what Rhea telling on 8th June she going to viral these videos and prove him mad, I'm teared after watching this video. This all was planned .

She was going to blackmail him. #SushantUnseenVideo #SushantUnseenVideo pic.twitter.com/hNP9JLbBIs — Vaishnavi Gupta (@vaishnaviisme) September 8, 2020

Sushant definitely looks very unwell,unstable and drugged.Riya looks like dangerous fake woman knowing fully well his state,yet trying to sweet talk him. Very disturbing to keep someone in that state. What was she doing. #SushantUnseenVideo — Pradeep Mudliar (@pradeep_mudliar) September 8, 2020

RHEA, What did you do to Sushant😭😭😡

It doesn't look like he knows you are filming his video.Why would you film his video? Were you planning already

Previously audio call now video!

Feels like You were blackmailing him that you'll leak it in public domain#SushantUnseenVideo pic.twitter.com/GMIMXKIJNt — Dank (@theloosetalks) September 8, 2020

Its Heartbreaking 💔

I'm feeling very bad yr after seeing #SushantUnseenVideo.

A decent human being & nature lover man in this condition? 😐💔

I Don't know he was taking it himself or someone was giving it to him intentionally! I mean How nicely he used to hide his pain yr? 😐💔 pic.twitter.com/dXXOk6p2Oz — Vineet Nayak (@VineetNayak13) September 8, 2020

#SushantUnseenVideo

My heart is completely broken now💔🥺They drugged him..he was so intelligent and this situation is so painful.. Rhea controlled him,used his Money. Plz God give Justice to Sushant 🙏🏻💔 pic.twitter.com/5kxZRzNeSi — Pragya Tiwari (@iam_pragyaT) September 8, 2020

After producing her before the additional chief judicial magistrate through video link, the NCB told the court that she was confronted with all other accused including her brother Showik during her interrogation and facts in their statements were verified.

Rhea disclosed her involvement in procurement of drugs for Rajput and related financial transactions and also her instructions to co-accused Sammuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty, it claimed.

"Therefore, it is clear from her statement that Rhea is an active member of the drugs syndicate connected with drug supplies," the agency said.

The sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act invoked against her include 8(c) (sale, possession or manufacture of banned drugs) and 20(b) (ii) (possession or use of small quantity of banned drugs), as per her lawyers.

-With PTI inputs

