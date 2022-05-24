Sunny Leone breaks silence on facing rejections; claims no Indian makeup brand wants to cast her in their ads

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has made a place for herself in Bollywood. From sizzling dance numbers to reality shows, Sunny has worked on various platforms and domains of the entertainment industry. However, her journey has not been easy. Recently she confessed how she had to go through a difficult road to reach where she is now. Despite being a popular face, the actress still has to bear rejection. she claimed that makeup brands in India do not want her to endorse their products. Even the clothing brands do not give her clothes to wear at an event because she is reportedly not big enough for them. And all of this motivated the Jism 2 star to start her own makeup and clothing line.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Sunny said, "There's no makeup brand in India who would put me in their ad film. That hurts, you are like ‘I can be just as good as they are’ A clothing brand that won’t give clothes to you to wear at an event because they are like you are not big enough for them. Then what do you do? I created my own makeup line, my own clothing brand. It’s mine. It’s really just about saying ‘you know what? Buzz off, I will just create it and make it all about how I want the world to view my brand'."

For the unversed, in 2018, Sunny Leone launched her own brand of cosmetics 'Star Struck Cosmetics'. As per the description on the brand's Instagram handle, all the products are PETA certified.

Sunny also talked about rejection and shared that many times she had been rejected by movie directors even though she had wanted to work in the film. She said, "It all has to work. Some people think when you sign a film, it’s just one yes, but you say a yes to so many different things… they have to happen before you even reach the set. I am talking about the business side of things, your contract, the money, stylist, hair and makeup person, what’s required of you. That’s how it is atleast for me. There are a lot of things we say no to, and ithurts their feelings probably. Think about it, if you are trying to sell something and they say a no, of course it hurts. But there have been times when I have been rejected for certain projects, that I wished to be a part of."

Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber since 2011 and a mother of three children--Nisha Kaur Weber, whom she adopted in 2017, and twins Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber) who were born through surrogacy in 2018.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the web series, titled Anamika.

