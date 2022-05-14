Sunny Leone to Mia Khalifa: 5 popular adult film stars who left industry to pursue other careers | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE, MIA KHALIFA Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa

With the ease of internet access, porn industry has grown massively over the years, helping several performers to taste success and steal limelight. However, many chose to take retirement after establishing their name in the adult film business to explore different career paths.From Mia Khalifa to Sunny Leone and Sasha Grey, here's a list of famous stars who left the world of porn.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone, aka Karenjit Kaur Vohra, is considered one of the famous Bollywood personalities today. Prior to participating in 'Bigg Boss 5' and then gradually working in Hindi films such as 'Ragini MMS 2' and 'Raees', Sunny had featured in dozen of adult films. Sunny had also made it to BBC's 100 Most Influential Women list in the year 2016.

Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa became a household name with just three month-stint in porn films. With her nerd glasses, she created a huge fanbase. Unfortunately, the Lebanese star had to face a lot of negativity as many slammed her for wearing a hijab while performing pornographic content. Reportedly, she also received death threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria over one of her controversial videos. After quitting the industry, she worked as a sports commentator for a while.

Sasha Grey

Sasha Grey was once the world's buzziest porn star. She had won numerous awards for her work in adult films. But it was 2009 when she amazed everyone by bagging a role in 'The Girlfriend Experience'. She also played herself in the HBO hit series 'Entourage'. She is a woman of many talents. She is also an author as she has penned novels such as 'Neu Sex' and 'The Juliette Society'.

Mary Carey

Mary rose to fame by featuring in a string of adult films. However, she left the industry in 2007 to explore other opportunities. Reportedly, in 2021, she run for California governor.

Sibel Kekilli

Sibel Kekilli, who gained a lot of attention for her role in 'Game of Thrones', was a porn star once upon a time. As per Fox News, she kept her adult film job a secret from her family but when she began to get acting parts in German films, a reporter unearthed her salacious past which Kekili condemned as a smear campaign. And since then she has become an advocate for women’s rights.

(ANI)