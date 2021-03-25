Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIGNESH SHIVAN South actress Nayanthara engaged to boyfriend Vignesh Shivan? Their latest pic suggests so

Thursday morning fans saw names of South actress Nayanthara and her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan trending on the top spot on social media. A soon as fans searched about them, they saw a picture of the couple which was shared by the director on his Instagram handle. In the same, the acterss' hand can be seen resting on Shivan's chest. But what caught everyone's attention was the gold band in her engagement finger and also the caption that read, "Viralodu uyir kooda korthu....(sic)" with a bundle of hearts. The term roughly translates in English to-- "Tied my lifeline to my fingers." However, the image did not show their faces but everyone took it as a hint and started guessing that the two have got engaged.

A flood of comments started pouring in from fans who wrote, "omgggg mr and mrs wikkiiiii," "Awwww congrats you guys wikkiofficial don't you dare break her heart," "Congratulations, stay happy always," etc. For those unversed, the lines of the caption are actually from a song in the film Remo. However, no official confirmation about the same was made, but the hint was enough for their fans to get happy.

Without further-a-do, have a look at the post here:

The couple has been together since 2015 and time and again their pictures go viral on the internet. If you go through Vignesh's Instagram handle, you will find bundles of pictures that will make you go 'aww.'

Vignesh and Nayanthara met on the sets of 'Naanum Rowdydhaan' and cupid struck them. Rumours of their wedding spread every now and then but neither of the two has ever opened up about their plans.

On the professional front, Vignesh is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

