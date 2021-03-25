Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN/VARUN/EIJAZ Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood & Eijaz Khan confirmed for Rohit Shetty's show?

Talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are everywhere. Be it the contestant list to premiere date, fans of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show wish to know each and every detail. While a lot of names have been doing rounds, the latest report suggests that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan, actor Arjun Bijlani and model Varun Sood have been finalized for the show. Not only this but the report even states that the three of them have signed the dotting lines and will soon be flying to the location of the shoot. Speaking about the destination, it is being said that KKK 11 will this year take place in Abu Dhabi. However, no official confirmation or information has been provided by the makers yet.

A report in Spotboye stated, "A lot of celebrities are in talks for participating this year. Although Arjun Bijlani, Eijaz Khan, and Varun Sood are the contestants who have signed the dotted lines and would surely be participating this year."

also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben aka Disha Vakani finally bid the show goodbye? Here's what we know

It further read, "The show is scheduled to be shot next month in April. If all goes as per plan the team with the entire cast will fly to the shooting destination on April 15 till May 25. This year they may shoot the show in Abu Dhabi. However, there is no confirmation on the location yet."

Apart from them, other names have also been creating waves of excitement on the internet. Those include-- Rahul Vaidya, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Erica Fernandes, and Shefali Jariwala.

also read: Splitsvilla X3: Messy fights to mind games, here's what will happen next in Sunny Leone, Rannvijay's show

NOTE- These are mere media-based reports and IndiaTV does not vouch for their authenticity.

Speaking about the previous season, it saw celebs like Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Rani Chatterjee, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar and others performing dangerous stunts. The finale task happened between Tanna and Patel and the trophy was lifted by the 'Naagin' actress.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya approached for Rohit Shetty's show after Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla

For more fresh scoops related to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, keep reading this space.