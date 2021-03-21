Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHITSHETTY/RAHULVAIDYA Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya approached for Rohit Shetty's show after Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla

Soon after the end of Bigg Boss 14, fans started speaking about the new season of Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While many started speculating its start date, reports regarding contestants started doing rounds. A lot of names of celebrities made to the tentative list and one amongst those was Rahul Vaidya. Rahul happens to be the third name from Bigg Boss season 14 who has been approached by the makers of KKK. Just a few days back, BB 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla were said to have been offered the reality show. Well, yes or no is still under the wraps as neither the singer nor the makers have spilled beans on the same.

According to the latest report by Zoom. Rahul was given an opportunity to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and he has nodded in yes. However, no official confirmation is out yet. A few days back when the celebrity couple Rubina and Abhinav went live on Instagram, they were questioned by a fan about participating in another reality show to which the Shakti actress said, "Yes, of course."

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: 'Kaanta Laga' fame Shefali Jariwala participating in Rohit Shetty's show? Find out

Soon, both of them told the paps, "We don’t know it yet. But whatever happens, and whenever it happens, you will get to know."

Coming back to Rahul, he is these days in the limelight for his love-filled performances with girlfriend Disha Parmar. The duo attended the sangeet ceremony of Megha Israni and Yash Bhatia where they gave a beautiful dance performance on a popular number from Shah Rukh Khan's film Main Hoon Na.

For those unversed, Rahul's close friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have already been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. They recently did a music video together titled 'Tera Suit' by Tony Kakkar.

Apart from Rahul, Rubina, and Abhinav, celebs like Shefali Jariwala, Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra, Urvashi Dholakia, Erica Fernandes, and Mohit Malik have been reportedly approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Speaking about the previous season, it was Karisma Tanna and Karan Patel who fought the finale task and later the Naagin actress lifted the trophy of the season.