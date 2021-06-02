Sonu Sood shares despairing tweet after 25-year-old he was trying to save passes away

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has been on his toes ever since the pandemic started. He has been going all out to help one and all. The actor has often shared how great and satisfactory he feels to be able to help someone. However, there are days when his efforts don't bring out the results he expects and he loses somebody despite the help. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to talk about such incidents and sharing how he feels very sad to see so much sorrow around him. He also prayed for kindness.

"A 25 years boy whom we were trying to save, lost his battle to covid today. All these days despite knowing that his survival chances of survival were minimal. l would speak to the doctor everyday with hope," he tweeted, adding, "Never had the guts to share the reality with his parents, who knew what was coming. When u lose someone, u wish u could save someone. Another 29 year young bodybuider whom we saved is now critical in a hospital in telangana.Spoke to the inconsolable sister for 20 mins and gave her hope. Feel very sad to see so much of sorrow around. God be kind."

On the work front, Sonu Sood recently completed 19 years in the film industry. The actor, who has actively been helping people find Covid resources like beds, oxygen cylinders, as well as medicines, as the country battles the second wave of Covid-19, says he has finally found his true calling.

"It took me 19 years to find the right role of my life, which I am doing today and I am glad that God is the director of this real film. Today, when I bring smiles to people's faces, that is the biggest achievement I have till date. I want to thank God for connecting me with the real role that I wanted to play in my life," he told IANS.

The actor will be seen in the films "Prithviraj" and "Kisaan".