Sonu Sood and Khaby's video leaves netizens in splits, fans welcome him to Bollywood

Sonu Sood recently caught up with the viral internet sensation Khaby Lame and made a video that will resonate with the fans. Khaby is popular on social media for his style of videos in which he creates humour with his poker face expressions and his signature hand gesture. In his video with Sonu, Khaby kept his signature style intact and fans are loving this short yet funny clip. Many are sharing their funny comments on it as well as it continues to be viewed by millions of Sonu and Khaby's fans.

Sonu Sood makes funny video with Khaby

In the clip, Sonu Sood was seen pouring juice into Khaby's glass. Since there was little juice left in the jug, to begin with, Khaby's glass was filled but Sonu's was not. Khaby then gestured his hand as if to take Sonu's glass. He tried to not let Khaby pour juice into his glass from his. When Khaby insisted, Sonu gave away his glass only to realise that Khaby was only looking to use the straw to drink his juice and nothing else. At the end of the video, Sonu was left brooding while Khaby did his signature hand gesture.

Fans react to Sonu-Khaby's video

The video featuring Sonu Sood with Khaby quickly went viral. Many Indian fans were happy to be see Bollywood star Sonu Sood with international social media content creator Khaby. One of the social media users wrote, "Welcome to Bollywood, Khaby (sic)." Another commented, "Hence proved Sonu Sood is known for donating (sic)." A third one said, "Next video Sonu helps khaby reach home (sic)."

Now, on Khaby's Instagram post, the video has received more than 5.5 million views and it has been liked by many more.

