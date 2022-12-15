'Positive log zinda hai': Shah Rukh Khan speaks out amid Pathaan trolling and protest

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan attended the Kolkata International FIlm Festival opening ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) opening ceremony along with other Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. SRK started off the 28th edition of the KIFF in his inimitable style saying he asked his friend Rani to write his speech in Bengali. During the address, SRK seemingly spoke on the controversy surrounding his upcoming film Pathaan.

SRK says 'Positive log zinda hai'

Shah Rukh Khan said that he was happy to be back at the cinema screens after a gap due to the coronavirus. He also seemingly addressed the controversy surrounding Pathaan movie and the Besharam Rang song featuring Deepika Padukone. A section of social media users have been asking to 'Boycott Pathaan'. SRK said at KIFF, "No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive."

Pathaan controversy snowballs

After the Besharam Rang song from Shah Rukh Khan starter Pathaan was launched, many on social media have been sharing their views on the track. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to Deepika Padukone's costume in the song and also frowned upon the colour of the attire, calling for its "rectification". Mishra said if certain scenes in the song are not "corrected", the government will consider what to do about the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a group of activists also staged protest in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and burned effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from Deepika and SRK, Pathaan also stars John Abraham. The movie is set to release on January 25.

