After Henry Cavill exits as Superman, fans want him cast as James Bond

Henry Cavill's announcement that he will not be returning as Superman shocked the DCEU fans. After James Gunn and veteran executive, Peter Safran were made the co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios, new and unexpected changes have been happening inside the DCEU. Both Cavill and Gunn confirmed the former's exit as Superman. This was more shocking to the fans as in the recently released Black Adam movie, starring Dwayne Johnson, Cavill marked his return as Superman after immense speculation. Now, he will no longer be returning as Superman even though a new movie on the character is being made and Gunn is writing it.

Fans express disappointment over Henry Cavill's exit as Superman

Earlier this year, Henry Cavill exited the popular Netflix series The WIicher and Liam Hemsworth replaced him. Now, Cavill will be replaced as Superman too. This news did not go down well with his fans. Many trolled James Gunn and DC Studios over this development. #FireJamesGunn has also been trending on social media.

Fans want Henry Cavill as James Bond

Meanwhile, some social media users are demanding that Henry Cavill is cast as the new James Bond. The character needs a new face after Daniel Craig hung his boots after playing Agent 007 in the 2021 movie No Time To Die. There are many names in the running for the role but the producers have confirmed that they have not locked on an actor who will play the next Bond. Still, fans are saying that since Cavill is now 'free', he must be immediately cast as James Bond.

