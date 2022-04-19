Soni Razdan shares UNSEEN pic of 'heartbeats' Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt from their dreamy wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONI RAZDAN Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

There are no words that can describe the pure and emotional relationship a mother shares with her daughter. A mother experiences one of the most emotional moments in her life when her daughter gets married. In 2018, the real-life mother-daughter duo, Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan, was seen sharing space for the first time as reel life mother-daughter in the spy thriller film 'Raazi'. In the movie, Soni gets emotional during Alia's bidai in 'Dilbaro', an emotional bidai song. And Soni's latest Instagram post has taken fans back in time, making them nostalgic as they are getting 'Dilbaro Vibes' from it.

The veteran star took to her social media handle and shared an endearing glimpse of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding nuptials. In the picture, Soni Razdan can be seen teary-eyed, filled with love and happiness looking at Alia and Ranbir. The veteran actor wrote a heart-warming caption for the newlyweds calling them her "heartbeats".

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Reminds me of Dilbaro from raazi". Another one commented, "Mud ke na Dekho dilbaro." A fan wrote, "Getting DILBARO VIBES." ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to release on Netflix? Here's what we know

Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot at the latter's Bandra residence Vastu on April 14, had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were a close-knit affair with only 50 guests from the Kapoor and Bhatt families and a few other close friends of Bollywood's power couple being invited for the big day. ALSO READ: Boy or girl? Ranveer Singh REVEALS his plans about having a baby with Deepika Padukone

On Tuesday morning, Alia Bhatt made her first public appearance as Mrs. Kapoor. The actress was snapped at Mumbai's Kalina airport as she was heading outside the city. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a pink suit. She paired it with silver heels and carried a Christian Dior tote bag. The actress flaunted her wedding Mehendi as she waved at the paparazzi.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt

(With ANI inputs)