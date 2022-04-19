Boy or girl? Ranveer Singh REVEALS his plans about having a baby with Deepika Padukone

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Highlights Ranveer Singh opened up about having kids with wifey Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018

Ranveer Singh, who unveiled the trailer of his starrer, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', opened up about making babies with his wife Deepika Padukone. The lead actor went live on his Instagram from the trailer launch event that took place in Mumbai. During which, Ranveer was asked if he wishes to have a baby boy or a baby girl with Deepika. Responding to the question, the actor replied, "When you go to the temple, they don't ask you na if you want laadu or sheera. Whatever you get, you have it with whole reverence since it is prasad. So the same logic applies here."

"Whatever God wishes to bless Deepika and me with – be it a boy or girl, it will be a true blessing. So no choice there," the actor added. For those unversed, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018.

In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar,' Ranveer Singh, will be playing the role of a Gujrati boy-- Jayeshbhai, who is quick-witted and has his heart in the right place. His 'herogiri' is unique. Directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, the film also features 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film deals with the subject of female infanticide in an entertaining way. ALSO READ: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh as a Gujarati boy redefines heroism | VIDEO

Speaking about his character, Ranveer said that a character like Jayeshbhai has not been seen. "He is not your typical hero. He discovers heroism when he is pushed to the brink and he is, according to me, one of the most lovable heroes in the history of Hindi cinema."

"Hopefully, Jayeshbhai will change the definition of heroism on screen and hopefully leave an important message to people in the most entertaining and hilarious fashion. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is undoubtedly a film with the biggest heart in my body of work," he added. ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu roped in for Rajkumar Hirani's next; release date OUT

The Yash Raj Films' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is produced by Maneesh Sharma and is all set to release on May 13, 2022, worldwide. Ranveer Singh hopes 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' shines light on pertinent issues in entertaining way