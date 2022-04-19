Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu roped in for Rajkumar Hirani's next; release date OUT

Follow us on Image Source : SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan

After a hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan is back on the silver screens! After Pathaan, the superstar is now roped in for Rajkumar Hirani's next film Dunki. The film which brings together two of the biggest forces in Indian cinema, will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Making the announcement, SRK tweeted, "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023."

The announcement of the mega project was made with a hilarious video, where SRK is seen looking at a wall full of posters of Rajkumar Hirani films. Soon the director joins him and reveals doing a movie with SRK. Confused over the name, King Khan asks, 'Donkey or Dunki?' Later, the two are seen discussing the other details of the film.

Expressing his excitement, Rajkumar wrote, "@iamsrk, Aakhir humne ek saath movie banane ka decision le hi liya. Extremely thrilled to announce #Dunki, coming to you next Christmas! Release in cinemas on 22.12.23 @taapsee @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt @RHFilmsOffical."

The film went on floors this April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab. Confirming the development, Rajkumar Hirani, said "Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have 'Dunki' mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen."

Shah Rukh Khan, who is extremely happy on doing this film, expressed, "Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with ‘Dunki’. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!"

Commenting on the same, Tapsee Pannu said, "I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It’s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire."

While details are under wraps at the moment, Shah Rukh Khan will be presented like never before as he steps into Hirani's world with this social comedy.

A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, ‘Dunki’, is written by Rajkumar, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.