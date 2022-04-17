Shah Rukh Khan changes his Pathaan hairstyle. Has he begun shooting for new project?

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shah Rukh Khan

After two years, politician Baba Siddique hosted his grand Iftaar party and Khan continued to remain the major highlight of his celebration. While Salman Khan was among the early guest at the bash, Shah Rukh Khan graced the party in a new hairstyle. The actor made a stylish entry to the party wearing a Pathaani outfit. What caught out attention was his chopped off long locks, which he had maintained for months while he was shooting for 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone.

SRK was spotted in a new hairdo at Baba Siddique's party making us wonder if he has already started shooting for a new project. The superstar posed for the paparazzi as he made his way inside. Take a look

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shah Rukh Khan

Meanwhile, Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique hosted their annual Iftaar party in Bandra's Taj Land’s End on April 17. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Urvashi Dholakia, Rashami Desai, Muzamil Ibrahim, Ayaz Khan and his wife were among the first ones to arrive for the star-studded evening.

ALSO READ: 'Pathaan ko kaise rokoge...' Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his killer eight-pack abs & rough look

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan burnt the internet with his shirtless picture. The superstar took to his social media handle and flaunted his chiselled body with washboard abs, giving a glimpse of his closer look from his upcoming actioner 'Pathaan.' In the picture, the 56-year-old actor was seen wearing a pair of pants and sunglasses while his hands are tied up. Dropping the picture, SRK gave a nod to his upcoming OTT platform, SRK+ and wrote, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…."

'Pathaan', which marks SRK's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh Khan's sweet note for Pathaan team speaks volumes about the superstar's humility