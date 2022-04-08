Shah Rukh Khan's sweet note for Pathaan team speaks volumes about the superstar's humility

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to big screen with Pathaan

As he wrapped up Spain schedule, he wrote a handwritten letter for team

Sharing the letter, AD of Pathaan wrote that he is left 'speechless' by SRK's gesture

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular names in cinema, both in India and abroad. He has given some of the biggest hits and yet he manages to be his humble self. The actor, who will be returning to the big screen with his upcoming film Pathaan is once again winning hearts with a sweet gesture for his film's team. The actor wrote a heartfelt handwritten note for his team which is equal parts, funny, with and humble.

The letter was re-shared by Abhishek Anil Tiwari on his Instagram Stories. While sharing the letter, the AD of the film, Pathaan, wrote that he is left 'speechless' by Shah Rukh's gesture. SRK's handwritten note also has actor Al Pacino's name printed on it in bold.

The letter reads, “To Abhishek, Thank you for making Pathaan. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema- will miss u lots." Shah Rukh has signed off the letter by writing 'Love,' and adding his signature.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEKANILTIWARI Shah Rukh Khan's note for Pathaan team

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were shooting for a grandiose song of 'Pathan' in Mallorca, a Balearic Island of Spain, in the month of March. The two wrapped up the schedule last month.

'Pathan', which marks SRK's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Earlier, the film's teaser gave an insight into its premise and the titular character with SRK appearing in a silhouette, generating a massive hype.