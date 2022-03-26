Saturday, March 26, 2022
     
  5. 'Pathaan ko kaise rokoge...' Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his killer eight-pack abs & rough look

'Pathan', which marks SRK's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.   

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 26, 2022 17:06 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan burnt the internet with his shirtless picture. The superstar took to his social media handle on Saturday and flaunted his chiselled body with washboard abs, giving a glimpse of his closer look from his upcoming actioner 'Pathaan.'

