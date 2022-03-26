'Pathaan ko kaise rokoge...' Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his killer eight-pack abs & rough look

Shah Rukh Khan burnt the internet with his shirtless picture. The superstar took to his social media handle on Saturday and flaunted his chiselled body with washboard abs, giving a glimpse of his closer look from his upcoming actioner 'Pathaan.'
