Fans call Shehnaaz Gill-Shah Rukh Khan's hug at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party a 'Queen & Badshah' moment

After a gap of two years, Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique hosted their annual Iftaar party in Bandra's Taj Land’s End hotel on April 17. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai among others attended the star-studded evening. SRK made a dashing entry in a black pathani suit, a little later in the evening. The celebs posed for the cameras before entering the venue, but what our attention was, Shehnaaz and Bollywood badshah's warm hug.

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to prominence after appearing on the TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 13, bumped into SRK at the party. A video of the duo sharing a warm hug has now taken over social media. In the clip, Shehnaaz can be seen smiling as she hugs the superstar. Their excited fans described it as 'Queen and Badshah' moment. Take a look

Shehnaaz Gill looked breathtakingly beautiful in ice-blue ethnic attire. The Punjabi actress opted for a beautiful salwar kameez and left her hair loose. The set worn by her included a short Kurti embellished with sequined embroidery. She completed the look with a matching georgette dupatta draped. For the accessory, she donned the statement jhumkas and carried a clutch. ALSO READ: Baba Siddique's Iftaar party: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and family, Shilpa Shetty and others attend

Also, Salman Khan's family members like Atul Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan were seen at the Iftaar dinner. Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Esha Gupta, Sana Makbul, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Sana Khan and others too arrived for the party. Kubbra Sait and Zaheer Iqbal were also snapped at the venue.