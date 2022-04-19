Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh as a Gujarati boy redefines heroism | VIDEO

Ranveer Singh starrer much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has finally been unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the lead actor went live from the trailer launch event that took place in Mumbai. Soon after that, he took to his social media to announce the trailer release of the film which will again show him playing the role of a Gujrati boy. Directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, the film also features 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey. Ranveer, in the film, is seen playing the role of Jayeshbhai who is quick-witted and has his heart in the right place. His 'herogiri' is unique and will leave you thinking.

Speaking about his character, Ranveer said that a character like Jayeshbhai has not been seen. "He is not your typical hero. He discovers heroism when he is pushed to the brink and he is, according to me, one of the most lovable heroes in the history of Hindi cinema." Ranveer further says, "Hopefully, Jayeshbhai will change the definition of heroism on screen and hopefully leave an important message to people in the most entertaining and hilarious fashion. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is undoubtedly a film with the biggest heart in my body of work."

"It will make people laugh, cry, ponder and feel really, really warm when they see a feel-good film whose hero is the most innocent and honest person that you have met in a long, long time."

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Ranveer wrote in the caption, "IT’S HERE! #JayeshbhaiJordaar trailer is OUT ~ LINK IN BIO Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May!"

From quite a few days, he has been quite actively showing his excitement. Recently, he sent over a special gift to actress Anushka Sharma. Sharing a glimpse of the non-fragrant bar of soap, the actress wrote, "Intrigued by the scentless soap and the special letter from #Jayeshbhai - curious to know what will unfold tomorrow! @yrf @ranveersingh."

Ahead the film's trailer release, the actor even shared a number of posters. See them here:

About what he loves about the character of Jayeshbhai and his expectations from the film, Ranveer says, "He is quick witted and he has his heart in the right place. The script is just remarkable. You don't find these films every day. Jayeshbhai is a rare product. It has certainly turned out to be really special. I hope we manage to entertain everyone with this film because it is really meant for everyone to enjoy.

"It is a community experience with your friends and families. You will know when you see this trailer. It is a celebration of human spirit which will fill you up from within when you experience it on the big screen."

The Yash Raj Films' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is produced by Maneesh Sharma and is all set to release on May 13, 2022 worldwide.

-with agency inputs