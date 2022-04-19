Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to release on Netflix? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gangubai Kathiawadi

After ruling the box office, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is reportedly set to hit an OTT platform. Yes! If reports are to be believed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will soon be released on Netflix. Alia Bhatt-starrer became the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film after Sooryavanshi for a pandemic release. And now, the makers reportedly decided to premiere the film on Netflix, 8 weeks after its release in the cinema. The preparations of the same are underway with paintings of Gangubai being made.

Soon after its release, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Alia Bhatt became top trending topics on social media platforms. The film narrates the story of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is said to be loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi. The film landed in legal soup after Congress MLA Amin Patel filed a petition in the Bombay High Court to change the name of the film. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt looks like a breath of fresh air as she makes FIRST public appearance as Mrs. Kapoor | PICS

'Gangubai Kathiawadi, which also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn, garnered mixed responses. While some tagged the film as Alia's career-best, others think it was a painful watch.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who recently tied the knot with the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, is all geared up to shoot for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu roped in for Rajkumar Hirani's next; release date OUT

Apart from this, she will be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film is releasing on 9th September. Combination of mythology and science fiction, the first character posters of the lead duo have already been released by the makers.