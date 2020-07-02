Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WHATSUPBOLLYWOOD Sonam Kapoor slams Instagram for not pulling down hate comments against sister Rhea Kapoor

Many Bollywood star kids including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja became a target of trolls and received backlash after the sudden death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found dead at his Bandra apartment after he took his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fans. His death started a debate about 'insiders vs outsiders' and how nepotism doesn't provide a fair playing ground to all the artists. A couple of weeks ago, Sonam Kapoor had shared the screenshots of hate messages she has been receiving lately. The actress revealed that people are wishing upon her death as well as her family. Now, she has slammed Instagram for not pulling down hate comments against her sister Rhea Kapoor even after they reported it.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share Instagram's response to their complaint about the 'death' messages Rhea received. The Khoobsurat actress wrote, "Instagram doesn’t think death threats is a violation or their India team can’t read Hindi." The response of the image sharing app states that the "comment likely doesn't go against our Community Guidelines...if you don't want to see on Instagram, you can unfollow, mute or block them to hide their posts and comments from your feed."

Rhea also wrote, "Of course I will block this individual but are you doing your part to keep the ‘community’ safe?" She added, "Just charming. Of course I am happy to block unnecessarily hateful people without giving it a thought but what pisses me off is that a death threat isn’t against your ‘community guideline’ Instagram?"

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor has revealed that the comments have been disturbing her and and her family which is why she has disabled hers and her family's comments section. Sonam said, "Hey guys I usually don’t shy away from hate and negativity because I feel sorry for the people who have so much hate in their hearts as it harms them more than me. But it’s triggering my friends and family. I understand that they are paid bots and people who are pushing a conservative right wing agenda. But right now is the time to speak about the lives lost at the borders and the lives affected by the lockdown. I’m turning off my comments."

She wrote, "Yes I've switched off my comments section and my parents' comment section because I don't want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing wrong to deserve this. And I'm not doing it out of fear you morons I'm doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents."

