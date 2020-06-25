Mumbai Police to write to Twitter for Sushant Singh Rajput's missing tweets, Sandip Ssingh to be interrogated

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumbai Police to write to Twitter for Sushant Singh Rajput's missing tweets

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left a void in the hearts of fans and many Bollywood celebrities. While the post mortem report has claimed that the actor died by asphyxia due to hanging, interrogation is underway to dig out the reason for his decision. Many of the actor's close friends and family members including rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's statements have been recorded in the last few days. Police have to date questioned over 23 people. On Thursday, Sushant's close friend Sandip Ssingh has been called for interrogation at 2 pm.

On the other hand, Mumbai Police is going to write to Twitter to find out about the missing tweets of Sushant Singh Rajput. There were reports that the actor deleted some of his tweets a few days before his death. The last tweet that's visible on the actor's Twitter handle, @itsSSR, is from December 27, 2019. Police will be writing to Twitter India to seek details on the reportedly deleted tweets.

Right from exploring the local tourist attractions to experiencing the culture from a closer lens, it was just perfect! And what made it better was to get upto 5% cashback every-time I swiped my @mastercardindia @icicibank#TravelWithMastercard #StartSomethingPriceless pic.twitter.com/YO3z865A5a — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 27, 2019

Some of the screenshots of the said deleted tweets have been shared on social media.

On a related note, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sandip Ssingh had taken to Instagram to share the poster of the actor's unfinished film Vande Bharatam that would have marked Ssingh's directorial debut. In a heartfelt note, he wrote, "You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai."

He added, "You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I'm lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother? I promise you this... I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible!"

"Just dream it and believe it! Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together...the film 'Vande Bharatam'...now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul"

On June 24, Sushant Singh Rajput's final post-mortem report was handed over to the police. The reports states that he died of asphyxia due to hanging. His viscera has been preserved. Director-General of Police has asked forensic to submit viscera report as soon as possible. There is no foul play, the report mentioned.

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment. He was battling depression for the last six months and was undergoing treatment. On the work front, he was gearing up for the release of his next film Dil Bechara opposite popular model Sanjana Sanghi. the film is yet to release and will mark the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. He was also supposed to begin shooting for Rumi Jaffery's next film with Rhea Chakraborty.

