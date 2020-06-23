Katrina Kaif admired Sushant Singh Rajput for Dhoni biopic. Here's how the actor responded

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has earned immense praise and appreciation for his role as Captain Cool MS Dhoni in his biopic. The film was the highlight of Sushant's career and even Katrina Kaif had admired him then. Before the release of her film Fitoor, Katrina had come live on her Facebook to interact with her fans. Replying to a fan question but a young actor she admires, the actress named Sushant.
She had said, "I believe (have heard) that Sushant was very very good in Dhoni, which just released. I met my friend Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) a few days back, who of course, was the director of Fitoor, which we did recently. And he said that he (Sushant) has done some amazing work.Congratulations there, to him."
Sushant was obviously happy to be praised. Reacting to her statement, Sushant had told HT Cafe, "I hope Katrina watches the film soon, and feels the same [about my performance. I can flaunt about it in front of friends back in Delhi."
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is considered one of Sushant's best performance. While he played the role of Dhoni, his sister's role was played by actress Bhumika Chawla. Recently, she remembered the actor and penned down an Instagram post for him sharing a still from the film.
She wrote, "There are speculations of why it happened .... THERE IS MUD SLINGING - there is wrath - there is —“ who is to be blamed “ —— there is “ industry did it “ —- “ relationship did this” ... so on and so forth .... Dear PEOPLE RESPECT A SOUL GONE ... PRAY AND LOOK AHEAD ..... SPEND THAt TIME In caring for each other / CARING FOR THE NEEDS OF kids who need education : teach them in which ever way you can / PRAY for yourselves and others around you / EXERCISE —- stay positive ... LETS NOT BLAMe PEOPLE —— LETS RESPECT Each other ... LET THE industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains —- Prayers for him."
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 after he committed suicide. His sudden demise has left the industry and his fans in shock. The actor's last rites were performed on June 15 at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai and ashes were immersed in Patna.
