Sushant Singh Rajput was to get married in November, family reveals

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left his fans and Bollywood celebrities in shock after the news of his suicide broke the internet on Sunday. The actor was undergoing treatment for depression for the last six months and on June 14, he committed suicide by hanging himself by the fan at his Bandra home. Sushant was much appreciated for his performances in Bollywood films. His personal life was as much the talk of the town. Lately, it was rumored that the actor is dating actress Rhea Chakraborty. While the duo had not come out in the open about their relationship status, the actor's family has revealed that he was to get married in November.

Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin brother told India TV reporter in Patna that the actor was supposed to get married in November. He did not reveal the name of the girl Sushant was supposed to get married to but he revealed that the family was gearing up to go to Mumbai for the wedding.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family is in shock after learning after the actor's suicide. His father received the news over the telephone in Patna and he collapsed. His condition is said to be not as good as he is still unconscious. The actor's dead body has been taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Before the post mortem, the body will undergo the COVID19 test. If he turns out to be coronavirus positive, the post mortem will not take place.

Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression for the last six months. He was undergoing treatment in Hinduja hospital. His servants revealed that the actor was not well for the last three days and even told one of the servants that he has paid off his debts but doesn't know if he will be able to pay their salaries now.

He made his last call on Sunday morning to actor Mahesh Shetty, who is a close friend. The two had worked together in Sushant's first show Kis Desh Mein Hoga Mera Dil.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

