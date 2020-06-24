Sushant Singh Rajput's final post mortem report states no foul play

Image Source : SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT/ INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, Sunday.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final post mortem report was handed to police on Wednesday. The report was signed by a team of five doctors. In the report, the cause of death is mentioned as asphyxia due to hanging. His viscera has been preserved. Director-General of Police has asked forensic to submit viscera report as soon as possible. There is no foul play, the report mentioned.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, Sunday. His body was sent to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post mortem the same day. Police said the cause of death was suicide.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his father and sisters, his close friends, domestic help and other staff, besides casting director Mukesh Chhabra. For the unversed, Mukesh Chhabra was helming Sushant's upcoming film Dil Bechara.

When India TV spoke to broker Sunny Singh, who had arranged the property for Sushant, he said that Rhea Chakraborty had suggested the particular accommodation to the actor. He added that the couple was staying together since November last year and was planning to tie the knot.

Sunny told India TV that after he heard the news of Sushant's suicide from media, he called up the police to say that the actor wasn't living alone in his house. Sunny said that Rhea had called him in November and asked him to arrange a property for the couple as they were planning to marry soon.

According to Sunny, the couple was staying together during the coronavirus lockdown. The broker added that the flat was registered on the name of both the actors and they shifted to the Mont Blanc in November-December.

In a police investigation, Rhea had told the cops that the actor ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the banner. Mumbai Police asked YRF for the contracts signed between Sushant and the production house. Yash Raj Films submits copies of Sushant Singh Rajput's contract to Mumbai Police

Rajput had worked in two Yash Raj Films movies - 2013 movie Shuddh Desi Romance directed by Maneesh Sharma and director Dibakar Banerjee's 2015 movie Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!. His third film with the banner was supposed to be Paani, a Shekhar Kapur directorial. However, YRF shelved the project after three months of prep. Arjun Kapoor trolled for 'replacing' Sushant Singh Rajput in Half Girlfriend. Know the actual reason

While the investigation is underway, Shekhar Suman has created a forum called #justiceforSushantforum demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the actor's death. The hashtag #CBIEnquiryForSushant was trending on Twitter on Wednesday.

