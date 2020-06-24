Arjun Kapoor trolled for 'replacing' Sushant Singh Rajput in Half Girlfriend. Know the actual reason

Image Source : SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT/ TWITTER Sushant Singh Rajput opted out of Half Girlfriend due to Dinesh Vijan's Raabta

The outrage triggered by Bollywood actor's Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide doesn't seem to die soon. The actor's death brought the debate around nepotism to the forefront again. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar are already facing the wrath of netizens. While Sonam faced severe backlash, Alia and Karan reportedly lost lakh of followers. Now, Arjun Kapoor is being slammed after a five-year-old tweet by author Chetan Bhagat went viral on Twitter. In the tweet, Chetan Bhagat announces Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead actor of the movie based on his book Half Girlfriend. "So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16," reads the author's tweet, originally posted on November 7, 2015.

Bhagat's tweet is now being widely circulated on Twitter. Netizens are blaming nepotism for Arjun eventually replacing Sushant in the film.

A user wrote: "Oh they'll never commit suicide... Even if they give 15-20 flops they"ll keep getting movies... Eg - Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor... Suicide toh #Sushant jaise outsiders karte jinke paas talent aur successful movies hote hue bhi kaam nahin hota".

"Ab reason bhi baata do official announcement ke baad phir yaisa kya hua ki yeh movie arjun kapoor de dege jabne aapne bol diya," wrote another.

Apart from this, Arjun Kapoor's acting skill is also being questioned. The furore has again led Twitterati to announce boycott all star kids.

"Almost every Star Kid on Koffee with Karan rated Arjun Kapoor's acting skill better than Sushant Singh Rajput. That's Bollywood for you," a user tweeted.

"Sonam Kapoor has acted in over 20 movies and her success rate is below 38%. Is it because of bad Karma in her past life? Sonam's cousin Arjun Kapoor has acted in a dozen movies and proved himself to be a flop, mediocre actor. Is this also because of bad Karma in his past life?," read another tweet.

▪️Half Girlfriend Movie Was Given to Sushant Singh Rajput Replaced by Arjun Kapoor

▪️Fitoor Movie Also Given to SSR But Later Replace by Aditya Roy Kapoor

Earlier in an interview, when Sushant was asked why he opted out of Half Girlfriend, the actor told Bollywood Life, "I said yes to Dinesh Vijan long before Half Girlfriend was even offered to me. And because of a big confusion (again, because of someone else), we were told that we could shoot both films simultaneously. But it wasn’t the case because both directors wanted a particular month. So since I had said yes to Dinesh first, I had to opt out of Mohit’s film.”

“See, I was doing many films and they are all releasing now. I don’t want to name them. What happens is, when I give my word to someone and he’s delaying (not because he wants to, but because of a particular reason) and I get to understand it, I won’t ditch. So be it the biggest film with the biggest studio or the smallest film, I won’t leave another film. So unfortunately, because of the two films that I was doing and that didn’t happen, I lost out on 12 films in the last one year. One film didn’t happen and the other was put off by a few months. And these films are the films that we generally talk about these days. Let’s not get into all that,” he added.

