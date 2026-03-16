Avoid these mistakes if you are in UAE: Why 19 Indians were arrested during West Asia tensions

Dubai:

Amid rising regional tensions due to the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered the arrest of 35 individuals, including 19 Indians, in connection with the circulation of misleading and fabricated content on social media. UAE's official news agency Wam said the accused have been referred for an expedited trial.

The UAE Attorney General, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, issued the arrest orders on March 15. The accused are being prosecuted under the country's cybercrime laws.

Why were 19 Indians arrested?

According to UAE authorities, these individuals were posting video clips on social media platforms that were misleading, fabricated, and generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The type of content being circulated on social media depicted Iranian attacks, passing missiles, explosions, and other events related to the war. In reality, this content was not authentic; it was edited—or rather, fabricated. The stated objective behind this content was to sow panic among the public, spread rumors, and undermine regional stability.

According to the Emirates News Agency, this enforcement action followed strict surveillance conducted across digital platforms. The accused have been categorized into three distinct groups. The first group consisted of individuals sharing genuine video clips, while the second and third groups involved those sharing fake AI-generated videos or content that glorified the attacks. Out of the total 35 individuals arrested, 19 are Indian nationals. They will face a fast-track trial, which could result in imprisonment and heavy fines.

Strict Laws in the UAE

Cybercrime laws in the United Arab Emirates are extremely strict. Sharing any online content that endangers the country's national security, public order, or stability constitutes a crime. This is particularly critical at a time when Iran is carrying out continuous missile and drone attacks. Sharing any content related to these attacks—specifically if it remains unverified—on social media platforms could lead to serious legal trouble.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the government of the UAE has also issued a stern warning. It advises against sharing any form of unverified content, as doing so could trigger panic. Such actions could also tarnish the country's reputation.

Advisory for Indians residing in the UAE: Avoid These Mistakes

Do not share unverified videos or news reports, regardless of whether they pertain to the conflict, attacks, or any other incident.

Always verify information through official sources (such as WAM, official UAE government websites, or major news channels).

Refrain from engaging with AI-generated or digitally altered content.

Fake videos can be easily fabricated; before sharing any such content, carefully assess its authenticity.

Exercise caution and discretion when expressing opinions on political or military matters. Do not disseminate hate speech or rumors. Praising a hostile nation could have severe repercussions.

In light of the prevailing conflict situation in the Middle East, the Indian Embassy has also issued a warning. It advises individuals to strictly avoid engaging in any such activities. Millions of Indians currently reside and work in the UAE; given the current climate of conflict, it is imperative to thoroughly verify any content, particularly misleading material, before posting it on social media platforms.

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