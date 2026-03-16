Iran War LIVE Updates: Flights suspended at Dubai Airport after drone sparks fire

New Delhi:

As the war continues unabated in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of spreading artificial intelligence-generated disinformation about the ongoing conflict and criticised media organisations for reporting "false information" about damage to American military assets. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Iran has long been known as a Master of Media Manipulation and Public Relations. They are Militarily ineffective and weak, but are really good at 'feeding' the very appreciative Fake News Media false information." Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) has said it struck more than 200 targets across western and central Iran in the last 24 hours, targeting military infrastructure including missile systems, defence installations and operational headquarters.

Amid the escalating situation, French President Emmanuel Macron said he urged Iran to end attacks across the Middle East and called for restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz during a phone call with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian. In a post on X following the call, Macron said, "I have just spoken with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian."

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