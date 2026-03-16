Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Iran War LIVE Updates: Flights suspended at Dubai Airport after drone sparks fire
 Live now

Iran War LIVE Updates: Flights suspended at Dubai Airport after drone sparks fire

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Iran War LIVE Updates: The conflict between Iran and the US–Israel alliance continues to intensify, marking the seventeenth straight day of direct military confrontation with no immediate signs of de-escalation.

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates. Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

As the war continues unabated in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of spreading artificial intelligence-generated disinformation about the ongoing conflict and criticised media organisations for reporting "false information" about damage to American military assets. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Iran has long been known as a Master of Media Manipulation and Public Relations. They are Militarily ineffective and weak, but are really good at 'feeding' the very appreciative Fake News Media false information." Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) has said it struck more than 200 targets across western and central Iran in the last 24 hours, targeting military infrastructure including missile systems, defence installations and operational headquarters.

Amid the escalating situation, French President Emmanuel Macron said he urged Iran to end attacks across the Middle East and called for restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz during a phone call with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian. In a post on X following the call, Macron said, "I have just spoken with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian."

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran War.

Live updates :US-Israel-Iran War

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:15 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Crew members rescued from stricken Thai cargo ship return to Bangkok

    Rescued crew members from a Thai cargo ship that was struck and set ablaze near the Strait of Hormuz arrived in Bangkok from Oman today. Three crew members from the Mayuree Naree ship remain missing after the vessel was hit by a projectile just north of Oman last week. Thai officials said they are in close coordination with Iranian and Omani authorities as search and rescue efforts continue.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Trump doubts Iran's willingness for a nuclear deal, says 'They’re getting pretty close'

    US President Donald Trump has said he does not believe Iran is prepared to engage seriously on its nuclear programme at this stage. Responding to questions on whether diplomatic discussions are underway, he said, "We are talking to them, but I don’t think they’re ready. But they’re getting pretty close." "I don’t think they’re ready to do what they have to do,” stressing that any agreement must begin with curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions...There will be no nuclear weapons -- that's where it starts. And then on top of that, there are plenty of things that we’re going to get," Trump added as per The AP.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Trump defends use of dignified transfer photo in fundraising

    US President Donald Trump has defended the use of a dignified-transfer photograph in a fundraising email circulated by a political action committee linked to him. According to a report by CNN, the email featured an image of Trump saluting during last Saturday's dignified transfer ceremony for six American soldiers killed in Kuwait. When asked whether he felt the use of such an image in political messaging was suitable, Trump replied, "I do," adding that he enjoys strong support within the military. He further said, "I didn't see it — I mean, somebody puts it out — we have a lot of people work here for us."

     

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iran War: Flights suspended at Dubai Airport after drone sparks fire

    Flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport after a drone struck a fuel tank and sparked a fire, authorities told The Associated Press (AP). Civil defense crews later contained the blaze, the Dubai Media Office said, adding that no injuries were reported. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said the flight suspension was taken as a precaution.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Iran War Iran Israel Conflict Israel Iran War US Israel Iran War Middle East Tensions Donald Trump
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\