How did Iran allow Indian ships to cross the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing war? Jaishankar responds

New Delhi:

While ships from several countries remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India's direct engagement with Iran has enabled Indian-flagged vessels to sail safely through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. His remarks come at a time when US President Donald Trump has urged multiple nations to send warships to secure this crucial maritime route. In an interview with the Financial Times, Jaishankar said India does not have "any blanket arrangement" with Iran for the movement of Indian-flagged ships. He noted that India's ongoing engagement with Tehran helped two Indian gas carriers navigate the strategic route, which remains partially restricted due to Iran’s confrontation with the United States and Israel.

What did Jaishankar say?

"I am currently in talks with them and we have achieved some results... This process is ongoing... If this brings results, it is natural that I will continue it," he was quoted as saying by the Financial Times. The minister also clarified that no permanent or formal arrangement has been reached for the passage of Indian vessels and that Iran has not received anything in exchange. At the time the two Indian LNG carriers crossed safely, Iranian officials also allowed several tankers carrying Iranian oil to pass through the same route.

No broad agreement, each ship evaluated separately

Jaishankar clarified that there is no overarching agreement for the unhindered passage of all Indian vessels. According to him, each movement is being handled individually and without any transactional arrangement. "It’s not an exchange issue. India and Iran have a relationship. And this is a conflict that we regard as something very unfortunate," he added.

The minister also acknowledged that several more Indian-flagged ships continue to wait in the region. "These are still early days. We have many more ships there... So while this is a welcome development, there is continuing conversation because there is continued work on that," he added.

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