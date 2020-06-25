Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANASANGHI Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on this date

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise sent shockwaves into the country. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14 and when the news of his demise spread fans, as well as his industry counterparts, could not believe that the shining star is no more. The actor who was last seen in 'Chhichhore' was supposed to star in the film 'Dil Bechara,' which happens to be the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. After his death, fans wanted the makers to release the film online in the memory of the lost star. And now it seems as if their wish has been turned true as the release date of the film has finally been announced on Thursday. 'Dil Bechara' is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24 and for the love of Sushant, it will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers. The poster of the same was shared by the actress on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana wrote, "A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late #SushantSinghRajput ‘s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara is going to be coming to everyone on @DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24. For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers."

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police to write to Twitter for Sushant Singh Rajput's missing tweets, Sandip Ssingh to be interrogated

Sushant's death left Sanjana heartbroken and she took to Instagram to share her feelings but could not stop herself from crying. Alongwith it she wrote a long note, an excerpt from which read, "I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. Sushant and I were to save all our anecdotes, moments and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we had kept them in our stomachs all this while. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY watch the film, our labour of love, together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet."

Just a few days back, she yet again wrote a heart-wrenching post for him and promised to fulfill all his dreams. Her post read, "I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. ."

For the unversed, Dil Bechara happens to be the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars which is based on John Greens 2013 bestseller novel. It was previously slated to hit the screens on May 8 2020 but the release date got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie happens to be the debut of Sanjana in the Bollywood industry.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage