Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Nilotpal urges Police to interrogate Sandip Ssingh over deleted posts

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has stirred a storm among the fans and celebrities. Police have been interrogating the actor's close friends and family members in order to dig out the reason behind his sudden move. Mumbai Police has till date recorded statements of 25 people including his father, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Actor's close friend Sandip Ssingh has been in the news lately as he was the one after whose signature, Sushant's body was handed over. Also, Sushant was working on a film titled Vande Bharatam with him. Now, the actor's family friend has sent a letter to the Police, urging them to interrogate Sandip Singh over the actor's deleted Instagram posts.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend named Nilotpal has written a letter to the Mumbai Police which states that Sandip Ssingh is giving a clean chit to the people on whom the finger has been raised in the past few days. He claims that when the police investigation is going on, calling the media and doing such a thing puts Sandeep in doubt. It has been alleged that Sandeep is doing this under pressure from someone in the industry as he has to build his future in Bollywood. Nilotpal has requested the Police to have Sandip's phone checked to find out if he has tampered with Sushant's social media accounts. He has also urged to check Sandip's call records after Sushant's death.

On June 25, veteran actor and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly shared a video on Twitter claiming that Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram handle is being operated by someone. The actress alleged that posts are being deleted from social media and someone is trying to tamper the evidence. She said, "Nobody knows what is being added and what is being deleted. How come somebody is operating his account? Is it the Police or somebody else? How is it that his Instagram account is being operated now?"

She further said, "When I first heard this, I did not believe it. Then I saw some screenshots. I myself have taken some screenshots also. How is this possible? When will CBI investigation begin? Will it begin only after all the evidences have been destroyed?" She captioned the video: "If this is true then I must admit that it is quite unsettling as this implies evidence tampering. How long do we wait for transparency in this case? when will CBI intervene? #cbiforsushant"

If this is true then I must admit that it is quite unsettling as this implies evidence tampering. How long do we wait for transparency in this case? when will CBI intervene?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/7afp5dhS3I — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 25, 2020

On the other hand, Mumbai Police has written to Twitter India as well to seek information about Sushant's deleted tweets. It is said that the actor had deleted a few tweets a few days before his death. The last tweet that's visible on the actor's Twitter handle, @itsSSR, is from December 27, 2019.

Right from exploring the local tourist attractions to experiencing the culture from a closer lens, it was just perfect! And what made it better was to get upto 5% cashback every-time I swiped my @mastercardindia @icicibank#TravelWithMastercard #StartSomethingPriceless pic.twitter.com/YO3z865A5a — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 27, 2019

Mumbai Police is trying to gather as much information as possible about the actor's life from 2007 to 2020 in order to know how his behavior changed over the years. They are also looking into his personal and professional life to understand his mental health. In the police investigation, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had told the cops that the actor ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the banner. Mumbai Police asked YRF for the contracts signed between Sushant and the production house. Yash Raj Films had submitted copies of Sushant Singh Rajput's contract. Aashish Singh was called for the interrogation on Friday to know about the late actor's contract with Yash Raj Films for three movies.

For the unknown, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra Apartment on June 14. He was battling depression for the last six months. Police found medical prescriptions and medicines in his room. He was gearing up for the release of his next film Dil Bechara which will mark the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra.

As a tribute to Sushant, the film will now release worldwide on July 24 on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar for all subscribers and non-subscribers. Announcing the same, Chhabra wrote, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it."

"And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you," he added.

Also, Sushant was supposed to start working on Rumi Jaffery's untitled film with Rhea Chakraborty after the lockdown is lifted.

(With inputs from Rajesh Kumar)

