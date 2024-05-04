Kolkata Police to speak to witnesses in woman's complaint against Governor CV Ananda Bose

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose

In connection with the alleged sexual molestation case against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, the Kolkata Police on Saturday stated that the special enquiry team, constituted to further investigate the alleged charges, will speak to some probable witnesses over the next few days.

The senior Kolkata police official mentioned that the enquiry team has also requested Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage related to the case.

Speaking about the case, the senior official said, "We have formed an inquiry team which will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days in this matter. We have also requested Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage, in case they are available."

It is pertinent to note that earlier a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan lodged a written police complaint, alleging sexual molestation case against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. However, theWest Bengal governor refuted the charges, stating that “truth would triumph,” and he would not be “cowed down by engineered narratives”.

"I welcome all the generous allegations and the frequent innuendoes passed on me by some political forces. I understand, my friends, there is more in the offing. But one thing is clear, none of the absurd dramas is going to deter me from my determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence," Bose said in a recorded statement released by Raj Bhavan.

"I have braved many storms. I tell the political party that is plotting against me, this is no storm. This is only a storm in a teacup. Do not be surprised if you realise I am the storm. Bring out all the weapons from your armoury. Use it against me. I am willing. I am prepared. I shall continue my fight for the dignity and respect of my brothers and sisters of Bengal," he added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too lashed out at the West Bengal Governor over his alleged connection in the case.

"Yesterday, a young woman who worked at Raj Bhavan came out and spoke against the governor's harassment. The tears of the woman broke my heart. I have seen her video testimony," she said.

It is pertinent to note that under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his term in office.

(With inputs from PTI)

