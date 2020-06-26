Sushant's Insta still active, being tampered with: Roopa Ganguly

Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH While she spoke about how positive Sushant was as a person, she suspected foul play in the ongoing investigation.

Veteran actress and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly has made a shocking allegation that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account is being operated by someone. Roopa has further alleged that posts are being deleted from the late actor's account in an attempt to tamper with evidence.

Roopa Ganguly made these allegations in a video shared on Twitter, where she speaks in Hindi. "Nobody knows what is being added and what is being deleted. How come somebody is operating his account? Is it the Police or somebody else? How is it that his Instagram account is being operated now?" she asked.

Informing that she has screenshots as evidence, Roopa further said: "When I first heard this, I did not believe it. Then I saw some screenshots. I myself have taken some screenshots also. How is this possible? When will CBI investigation begin? Will it begin only after all the evidences have been destroyed?"

If this is true then I must admit that it is quite unsettling as this implies evidence tampering. How long do we wait for transparency in this case? when will CBI intervene?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/7afp5dhS3I — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 25, 2020

"If this is true then I must admit that it is quite unsettling as this implies evidence tampering. How long do we wait for transparency in this case? when will CBI intervene? #cbiforsushant," tweeted the BJP MP tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Thursday, Roopa had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the late actor's death. She expressed her demand in a series of tweets posted throughout Thursday.

While she spoke about how positive Sushant was as a person, she suspected foul play in the ongoing investigation.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage